Kano state - The Kano State Ministry of Education has announced the Eid-el Kabir Sallah Break for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The break will commence on Friday, June 23, according to a statement released by the Director of Publication and Enlightenment in the Ministry of Education, Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Eid-el-Adha breaking: Duration and resumption dates

Legit.ng gathers that the Sallah break is scheduled to last for one week, ending on Saturday, July 1.

After the break, pupils/students of the boarding schools are expected to resume on Sunday, July 2nd, while those in day schools are to resume on Monday, July 3.

Yusuf emphasised the importance of compliance with the approved resumption dates just as he urged parents/guardians to ensure that their children and wards adhere to the given schedule.

He said the ministry's permanent secretary, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi also directed the parents/guardians of pupils and students in the boarding schools to convey their wards home by the early hours of Friday.

Malam Abdullahi extended his wishes for a Happy Sallah celebration and urged students to utilise this break to be of assistance to their parents while cautioning against unnecessary roaming.

The permanent secretary warned that defaulting students will face appropriate disciplinary action, highlighting the seriousness of adhering to the given guidelines.

Sultan finally announces date for Eid Al-Adha 2023 in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Wednesday, June 28, as the day of Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH/2023.

The Sultan, who is the President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, through Sultanate Council Sokoto, made the announcement on Sunday night, June 18, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH," the tweet read.

