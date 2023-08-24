TThe Adamawa state government has approved the procurement of 58-seater IVM buses from Innoson Motors

Adamawa state, Yola - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved over N10 billion for the purchase of Innoson 58-seater IVM buses to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the people of Adamawa state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs Neido Geoffrey, disclosed this on Thursday, August 24, Leadership reported.

Adamawa Governor purchases over N10bn Innoson buses for palliatives Photo Credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

Adamawa purchases over N10bn Innoson buses

Geoffrey said the decision was made at the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the acting governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, on Wednesday, August 23.

She added that the Adamawa state government has contracted Innoson Nigeria Limited to supply luxurious buses to improve the transportation system of the state.

