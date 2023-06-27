Prominent public commentator, Reno Omokri, has criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election

Diaspora-based Omokri said Obi leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP) in 2022 handed victory to Bola Tinubu on a platter

Omokri also seized the opportunity to aim further dig at supporters of Obi, popularly known as 'Obidients'

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Monday, June 26, said he told Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, about the formidability of a united opposition.

Writing on his verified social media pages, Omokri accused supporters of Obi of ‘working themselves up to an emotional state’.

Omokri argued that Peter Obi should have remained in the PDP. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

'What I told Peter Obi before 2023 presidential election': Omokri

The diaspora-based social media personality also said he discreetly informed Obi that he was working with a former lawmaker to achieve the Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi ticket in respect of the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“If a united opposition could not defeat the APC's rigging machinery in 2019, how could a divided opposition do so in 2023? This is what I privately told Obi and publicly explained to Obidients. It is just common sense.

"Obidients work themselves up to an emotional state and insult everybody without even trying to comprehend where people are coming from. Elections are like war. You don't do what you want to do. You do what you have to do to win.

"I privately explained to Peter Obi that a particular former Senator and I were working behind the scenes to ensure we presented the same Atiku/Obi ticket of 2019.

"If the Peoples Democratic Party had presented that ticket, Wike would not have had the moral authority to maintain his stance with the G-5, so he would not have openly worked against us, and no amount of rigging would have stopped our victory.

"We did not collect money from Obi. In fact, we spent our own money. He is alive. Sadly, while we were still working on our plans, boom, from nowhere, we saw on TV that Obi had left the PDP. Three days later, we also saw on TV that he had joined the Labour Party."

“Tinubu won 2023 election the day Obi won the Labour Party Presidential primaries”, Omokri

Furthermore, Omokri stated that Obi’s exit from the PDP in 2022 made Bola Tinubu’s journey to the presidency easy.

He said:

“The day Tinubu won the election was not on February 25, 2023. Tinubu became President on May 30, 2022, the day Obi won the Labour Party Presidential primaries.”

Reno Omokri speaks on collecting money from President Tinubu, sends strong message to Peter Obi's supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri, on Tuesday, June 6, said supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), only slander him because of hatred.

Omokri, via his verified Twitter handle, quashed insinuations that he collected money from Bola Tinubu, the current president of Nigeria, to demarket Obi during the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng