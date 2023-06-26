Tanko Yinusa, the chief spokesperson of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, has spoken on why his principal closed his case against President Bola Tinubu without all the witnesses appearing in court

Obi had proposed to call 50 witnesses but could only call 13 within the court-allotted time

Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, filed a petition at the court to challenge President Tinubu’s victory

FCT, Abuja - Tanko Yinusa, the spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council (PCC), has explained that the party could only feature 13 witnesses due to the limited time granted by the court.

Yinusa was one of the witnesses, who testified for the party at the ongoing presidential election petition court (PEPC), Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi's Labour Party has explained why it presented few witnesses contrary to the proposed 50.

Source: Facebook

'Reason we presented few witnesses contrary to planned 50': Labour Party chieftain, Tanko speaks

Recall that the candidate of the LP in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, had declared in May that he would present 50 witnesses that would testify and tender evidence to establish that the 2023 presidential election was rigged against him.

Obi and the LP are complainants in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu in the 25 February election.

Respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi and his LP closed their petition at the PEPC on Friday, June 23, 2023, without presenting 37 of the 50 witnesses promised.

But speaking to This Day Newspaper on Sunday, June 25, Tanko said it was an agreement among all parties to have no less than 10 witnesses to save time.

He said:

“It has to do with the relationship of the processes because it was that there would be time allocated to those who would defend, who would ask questions and cross-examination.

"Time were allocated, like for you if you are presenting a witness, you have 30 minutes and then the cross-examination, 15 to 20 minutes."

Major highlights as Peter Obi closes case against President Bola Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Obi closed his petition at the presidential election petition court on Friday, June 23.

Obi had proposed to call 50 witnesses but could only call 13 within the court allotted time, according to Vanguard. He also presented tons of electoral documents.

