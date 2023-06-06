Prominent public commentator, Reno Omokri, has criticised supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - Erstwhile special assistant on new media to former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, June 6, said supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), only slander him because of hatred.

Omokri, via his verified Twitter handle, quashed insinuations that he collected money from Bola Tinubu, the current president of Nigeria, to demarket Obi during the 2023 election.

Reno Omori fires Peter Obi’s supporters

Omokri further stated that Obi’s supporters are deficient in emotional intelligence.

He added that whether Obi’s supporters like it or not, Tinubu is Nigeria’s president.

The former aide wrote:

“Sadly, many of Peter Obi's supporters lack political maturity and emotional intelligence. If I praise Tinubu, they will attack me and say I have collected money from him or want appointments. These guys are better suited for war. In their minds, if you supported another candidate during the elections, you MUST hate Tinubu and condemn ANYTHING he does. But that is not politics. That is hatred.

The Peoples Democratic Party supporter added that elections are over, and the case is now in court.

“There is nothing we can do about it. Now, we must focus on the government. Who is the President for now? Tinubu. By law, even Peter Obi has to hang Tinubu's photo in ALL his businesses. And from his ward to his Local Government to his State Government, they must all adorn Tinubu's picture.”

Reno Omokri reveals who Tinubu may appoint as cabinet members

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Omokri predicted that "prominent Obidients, including social media influencers", will be named in Tinubu's cabinet.

Omokri, who said this in a social media post, stated that Obidients were "used and dumped".

