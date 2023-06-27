Nigeria's president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be back in the country on Tuesday, June 27

The president would be celebrating the Sallah holiday with friends and family in Lagos state, the nation's commercial hub

A close source to the presidency has confirmed that Tinubu will present his ministerial list immediately after the Sallah holiday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is billed to return from London on Tuesday, June 27, ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Sallah celebrations.

Confirming the day of his arrival, presidency sources told The Punch on Monday, June 26, that the Nigerian leader would return to his private Ikoyi home in Lagos later on Tuesday to observe his first Sallah celebration as president.

Tinubu will return to the country on Tuesday, a day before the Sallah celebrations.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu will return to Nigeria for Sallah in Lagos on Tuesday, June 27

“I am are certain that he will return to Lagos tomorrow (Tuesday), not Abuja. That’s where he will observe Sallah,” the source said.

According to the source, an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival, Channels TV report added.

The sources stated further that Tinubu is billed to join other dignitaries for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Muslim Prayer ground located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

A presidency source said although “the holiday lasts until Thursday, June 29, Tinubu may extend his stay till Sunday or Monday next week before he returns to Abuja.”

Tinubu to present ministerial list after Sallah

He returns amidst uncertainty about his ministerial list, which is almost ready to be sent to the National Assembly.

Another source, who spoke with The PUNCH, said,

“I learned that Tinubu’s ministerial list is almost done. He kept a core of ministers to himself, heavily influenced by the kitchen cabinet of SAs.

“The politicians are in ‘Bolekaja’ over the rest. It’s a slugfest now.”

President Tinubu Declares 2 Day Holidays for Eid-il-Kabir Celebration

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29 as public holidays for the celebration.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Ministry of Interior's Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on Monday, June 26.

