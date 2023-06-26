President Bola Tinubu has honored his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, as he renamed the Maiduguri federal airport after the Daura-born former general.

The president also renamed the Port Harcourt Airport after the late sage, Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo, the first premier of the defunct Southwest regional government, while Nasarawa airport was used to honor Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio.

The development was disclosed in a memo directing the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to change the names of some federal airports after some prominent and notable Nigerians.

Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) disclosed the development in a tweet on Monday, June 26 as the memo was directed to all FAAN's Head of Operations.

The memo was signed by Mrs. Joke Olatunji, the Director of Airport Operations. It reads in part:

“I am directed to refer to a memo with reference number, FMA/T4464/7090/T7B/647 from FAAN on the naming of some federal airports after notable Nigerians."

Below is the full list of airports that have been renamed after prominent Nigerians.

Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Minna Airport – Mallam Abubakar Imam Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

