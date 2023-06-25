BREAKING: When President Tinubu Will Return to Nigerian Revealed

President Bola Tinubu has been disclosed to be planning to return to Lagos on Tuesday for the celebration of Sallah

London, UK - President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, June 27, a day before the celebration of Sallah, following a last-minute change

Channels TV reported that a source within the presidency made the revelation on Sunday, June 25, adding that President Tinubu planned to spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos, the commercial city of Nigeria.

President Tinubu to return to Lagos on Tuesday

The source further disclosed that an advanced team was sent to Lagos ahead of the President's arrival in the state.

President Tinubu on Friday, June 23, concluded his two days official trip in Paris, the France capital, where he had participated in the New Global Financing Pact summit in that President Emmanuel Macron of Fran played the host.

Tinubu then seized the summit opportunity to hold other high-profile sidelined meetings with other heads of state and government chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions as well as global business leaders from the global community.

When will President Tinubu return to Nigeria?

Initially, the President was expected to return to the country on Saturday, June 24, but traveled to London in the United Kingdom for a short and private visit.

Dele Alake, the media aide to President Tinubu, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, June 24, that his principal will return to the country for the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival that was scheduled for Wednesday, June 28.

