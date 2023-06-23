Professor Olayinka Oladiran Adegbehingbe has been appointed as the acting chief medical director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife

Mr. Hassan Sallau, the Director of Human resources, confirmed the development on Friday, June 23, through a statement

Sallau, on behalf of the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, disclosed that Adegbehingbe's appointment shall be for a period of six months

The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Olayinka Oladiran Adegbehingbe as the acting chief medical director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

Adegbehingbe, a professor of Orthopaedic and traumatology, whose appointment was announced on Thursday, June 22, will be in an acting capacity until the process for the selection of a substantive head is initiated and completed

Adegbehingbe is the director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex

In a statement signed by the director human resources, Mr Hassan Sallau on behalf of the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, the appointment shall be for a period of six months.

In his remarks, the chairman of the medical and dental consultants’ association of Nigeria OAUTHC chapter, Professor Oluyomi Okunola, thanked the special assistant to the president on health, Dr Salman Ibrahim Anas for her proactive intervention in resolving the lingering impasse.

