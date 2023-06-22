Lagos State University has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree award on some notable Nigerian politicians at the institution's 26th convocation

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu was awarded Honorary Doctor of Law (Education, Community and National Development)

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, bagged Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment)

Ojo, Lagos state - Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, and others bagged Honorary Doctorate Degree awards at the 26th convocation of Lagos State University, Ojo.

The gathering of a celebration of public figures who have contributed to society in one way or the other, The Nation reported.

Gbajabiamila, Fashola, Fayemi, others bagged honorary doctorate degrees from Lagos State University. Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila/Babatunde Raji Fashola/Kayode Fayemi/Daniel Olukoya

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the event on Thursday, June 22, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave a list of other awardees including Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Daniel Olukoya, Pastor, Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM); Oba Saheed Elegushi, Ikate-Elegushi kingdom; Oba Suleiman Ashade I, Oniba of Iba and Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, former Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

Olatunji-Bello said:

“I congratulate these illustrious personalities on being found worthy by the Senate of the university as a result of their contributions to the growth and development of the institution and the society."

She announced that Gbajabiamila was awarded Honorary Doctor of Law (Education, Community and National Development).

Fayemi awarded Honorary Doctor of Letters (Human Rights, National Integration and African Security Development), shared on LASU Facebook page.

The LASU VC added:

“Fashola is awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment),”

“Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu is awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Child Healthcare, Environmental Development and Women Empowerment).

“Elegushi is awarded Honorary Doctor of Arts (Broadcasting, Community Integration and Human Rights Advocate), Olukoya, receives award of Honorary Doctor of Science (Genetics and Biotechnology).

