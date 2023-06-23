President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ensure that competent people make up his cabinet, either they are technocrat or politicial

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, gave the advice while dissecting the debate on whether the President should appoint technocrat or politicians as ministers

Adeagbo stated that the fact that someone can be appointed as minister means that the person is a politician or directly connected with a politician

The debate that President Bola Tinubu should appoint technocrats and not politicians as members of his cabinet have been dissected by Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner.

Many political pundits are of the view that the new Nigerian President should appoint technocrats as cabinet members rather than using the positions to favour loyal politicians.

Adeagbo urges President Tinubu to look out for competence in appointing ministers Photo Credit: @WATLegal

Source: Twitter

But Adeagbo in an interview with legit.ng, posited that Nigerians should focus on the competence of the appointees rather than being democrats or politicians.

President Tinubu should appoint competence and not technocrats or politicians as ministers

The Ibadan-born lawyer maintained that there is no how the President would appoint a cabinet member that is not a politician or has a link with politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"The President is a politician, anybody that he appoints will most likely be a politician at first before being a technocrat.

"He has been making some appointments lately, like Wale Edun, and Dele Alake. All those ones have worked with him in the time past and we could see the results of their works."

He emphasized that "the competence of the comes first" and that "the fact that you're appointed means you're a politician.

Since he resumption into office on May 29, President Tinubu has hit the ground running and this has increase Nigerians' expectations from the new government as many look forward to the calibre of people who will make up his cabinet.

Source: Legit.ng