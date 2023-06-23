President Bola Tinubu has been urged to avoid making the same mistake his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari made in the constitution of his cabinet in 2015 and 2019.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe who spoke with legit.ng called on the president to ensure that what led to the failure of ex-President Buhari did not repeat itself in his administration as he prepared to unveil his minister in July.

President Tinubu is expected to unveil a list of his cabinet members within the first 60 days that he resumed office as he had been compelled to do so by the law signed by Buhari in the dying hour of his tenure.

As Tinubu is expected to act within the constitutional boundary, Anifowose, a legal icon, advised that the president should not make himself a minister nor should he sustain the culture of combining some ministries.

Anifowose's propositions are highlighted below:

President Tinubu should not make himself a minister

"The President already has too many coordination-related tasks to do. Nigeria is home to many talented and enthusiastic people who can fill these positions with the perfection required for the Renewed Hope."

Tinubu should not recall any of Buhari's minister

The legal icon advised that no former minister should be part of the present administration. She said:

"None of them, in my opinion, should be called back. A significant portion of the Ministers served out their whole terms without being challenged or removed. We are certain that Nigeria deserves more after seeing the outcome of its representation."

Tinubu should stop combining some ministries

"The rationale for a ministry combination depends on the ministries involved. We can all agree that President Buhari's attempt was a failure.

"The Ministry of Youth should be different from the Ministry of Sports. Budget, National Planning, and the Ministry of Finance are additional components that weren't combined in a way that produced the best results for us."

Why regional ministries should be scrapped

Barr. Anifowose also opined that President Tinubu should the idea of having a ministry for a particular in order to unify the country. She maintained that "the constitution is expressed on the fact that we are one."

Who President Tinubu should appoint

The legal icon suggested that President Tinubu should not limit the appointment of ministers to only politicians or technocrats. She said the president's appointment should cut across the border and that "he should appoint both technocrats and politicians."

