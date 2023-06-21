Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as acting IGP on Monday, June 19, following the sack of Usman Alkali

Egbetokun promised to chase away criminals from the country like a tiger and devour others like a roaring lion

State House, Abuja - The acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has spoken of his readiness to hit the ground running and chase away criminals from the country.

President Bola Tinubu had on Monday, June 19 approved the immediate retirement of Usman Alkali and replaced him with Egbetokun.

Acting IGP Egbetokun says he is read to chase away criminals. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Speaking after he was decorated with his new rank on Tuesday, June 20, by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the state house, Abuja, Egbetokun said he is looking forward to assuming office on Wednesday, TheCable reported

He said:

“I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning by 11 am.

“I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And some other times, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

