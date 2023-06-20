Vice President Kashim Shettima has decorated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun

Shettima decorated Egbetokun on Tuesday, June 20, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is out of the country

Egbetokun was appointed as the acting Inspector-General of Police by President Tinubu, on Monday, June 19

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - The newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, was decorated at the State House, Abuja, by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is outside the country.

President Tinubu appointed Egbetokun on Monday, June 19, to replace Usman Alkali Baba in an acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Vice President Kashim Shettima decorates Egbetokun as Acting IGP. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Photos of the decoration were shared on Shettima's official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu’s Ex-CSO Egbetokun Appointed Acting IGP

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, approved the appointment of his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

This is contained in a statement released by Willie Bassey, director of information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

President Bola Tinubu: Full list of new service chiefs, IGP, customs boss, others

Exactly three weeks that he resumed the office of the presidency, President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect on Monday, June 19.

The unprecedented shake-up also affected the Inspector-General of the Police, top security advisers, as well as the Comptroller-General of Customs while announcing their replacements.

DIG Kayode Egbetokun: 7 interesting facts about new acting inspector-general of police

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, June 19, appointed his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Egbetokun Olukayode, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Seven interesting facts about DIG Egbetokun, the new police boss.

Source: Legit.ng