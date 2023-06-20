Former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, said he holds no grudge against President Bola Tinubu over his decision to sack him

Alkali alongside other military service chiefs was sacked on Monday, June 19, by President Tinubu

He said he is happy he is handling over to acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, who he knows very well

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has reacted to his compulsory retirement issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 19, approved the dismissal of Alkali and other service chiefs.

According to Premium Times, Alkali said he habours no ill feelings about the president’s decision to fire him.

Ex-IGP Alkali says there's time to work and time to go home. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Tuesday, June 20, after handing over to deputy inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, who is now the acting IGP.

He said:

“It’s a stage, you come, you work, and you go. I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.”

Speaking about his relationship with the acting IGP, Alkali said:

“We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”

President Bola Tinubu has sacked all the service chiefs and announced the appointment of new ones, on Monday, June 19.

The development is coming exactly three weeks since the president took the oath of office and he directed the new service chiefs to resume with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, was decorated at the State House, Abuja, by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is outside the country.

President Tinubu appointed Egbetokun on Monday, June 19, to replace Usman Alkali Baba in an acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, approved the appointment of his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

This is contained in a statement released by Willie Bassey, director of information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

