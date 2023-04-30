Comrade Timi Frank has condemned in strong terms the recent $15bn Railway MoU by NDDC’s MD

The Trans-Niger Delta Railway Project was entered into by the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, to urgently wade in

Abuja, Nigeria: Comrade Timi Frank has condemned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a $15billion Trans-Niger Delta Railway Project.

The MOU was entered into by the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, with Atlantic Global Resources Inc.

Frank in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja described the action of the NDDC’s MD as illegal and a Yahoo Yahoo abracadabra, that is fraudulently laced with deceitful intentions aimed at siphoning the resources of the commission.

Timi Frank has condemned the $15bn Railway MoU by NDDC’s MD. Photo credit: Timi Frank

Source: Depositphotos

He called on any of the anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, to urgently wade in, arrest, investigate and prosecute Ogbuku and his co-conspirators for attempted fraud and misappropriation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He noted that only the chairman of the Governing Board of the NDDC is vested with powers to enter into contracts with other firms by the Act establishing the agency.

He said:

“It is worthy to note, that as part of the responsibility of the Governing Board of the NDDC, as empowered by its establishment Act No 6, 2000, only the chairman is vested with the sole power to sign contracts or MoUs with any firm or organization.

“It is curious therefore, as to how only the Managing Director and a selected few in conievance with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs would proceed to sign an MoU without the prior knowledge of the Chairman, but rather justifying an ultra vires action."

"You have dubious intentions": Diaspora group cautions NDDC chairman Ms Lauretta Onochie

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Diaspora Professionals Forum (NDDPF), a global platform of professionals from the Niger Delta region has reacted to the recent comments credited to the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) Ms Lauretta Onochie after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a company based in the United States of America.

In a press release signed by the organisation's Acting Secretary, Dr. Kingsley Obot, and mede available to Legit.ng, the group described Ms Onochie as individual who has dubious intentions but masquerades as a promoter of good governance.

Recall that Onochie has declared as “illegal, null and void,” a $15 billion railway line agreement signed between the commission and a United States-based company.

Buhari has repositioned NDDC for adequate service, says Omehia

On his part, Nzerem Omehia, a public affairs analyst, has stated that President Buhari's administration's scorecard in the Niger Delta region has been successful.

Omehia said the recent comments of the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Umana Okon Umana, in Abuja at the 20th edition of Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023) indicates that the president has a particular interest in the development of the oil-rich region.

Source: Legit.ng