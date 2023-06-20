President Bola Tinubu on Monday, June 19, approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs

The Nigerian leader immediately appointed new service chiefs to replace the Inspector General of Police, the Comptroller-General of Customs, and others, with immediate effect

The director of information, Willie Bassey made this known through a statement on behalf of the secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume

Just three weeks after his inauguration, on Monday, May 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, removed all service chiefs in Nigeria and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect.

Those approved for appointment by Tinubu, include a Cross River-born Major General, Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye who hails from Bedia, Obudu LGA of the State will serve as Chief of Defense Intelligence, Channels TV reported.

Tinubu retires service chiefs, appoints Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye as Chief of Defense Intelligence.



This was contained in a release issued by the director of information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey said:

“It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Why the service chiefs were sacked?

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

Emmanuel Undiandeye will be the Chief of Defense Intelligence under Bola Tinubu's government.



What is expected of Major General EPA Undiandeye (Cross River South-South)

Major General EPA Undiandeye brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. With a distinguished military career, Undiandeye has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a deep understanding of intelligence operations.

His previous assignments and accomplishments have earned him the confidence and trust of President Tinubu.

As the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Undiandeye will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating intelligence activities across various branches of the Nigerian armed forces. His primary focus will be to enhance the intelligence capabilities of the defense sector, strengthen information-gathering networks, and provide critical insights to support military operations.

Interesting facts about Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye: Chief of Defense Intelligence

The new Chief of Defence Intelligence, Mr Undiandeye, hails from Bedia in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State. He was, until his appointment, the Commandant of the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State. Mr Undiandeye was a member of the Troop Contributing Countries Working Group for developing the second edition of the United Nations Infantry Battalion Manual (UNIBAM) published in 2020 by the UN Office of military affairs. He is of the Intelligence Corps of the Nigerian Army.

DIG Kayode Egbetokun: 7 interesting facts about acting Inspector-General of police

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night, June 19, appointed his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Egbetokun Olukayode as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This is coming barely three months after the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the appointment of Egbetokun as a Deputy-Inspector General of Police who will be representing the South-West geopolitical zone of the country.

DIG Egbetokun replaced DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired from the Service on March 15 this year.

President Tinubu upgrades Nuhu Ribadu to national security adviser

President Bola Tinubu has upgraded the position of Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser on Security to National Security Adviser.

Recall that the President announced the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a special adviser on security last week.

But in a new development on Monday, June 19, President Tinubu sacked all service chiefs, including the national security adviser, and announced Ribadu as a replacement.

