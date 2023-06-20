The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf has confirmed the appointment of 19 commissioners

Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, elder brother of Maritala Garo, were among the appointees sent to the Assembly for final approval

The total names of the new commissioners have been submitted to the state assembly for screening as confirmed by the Speaker, Honourable Jibril Ismail Falgore

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed nineteen (19) commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

The new appointees are subject to the approval of the Kano State Assembly.

Abba Gida makes a fresh appointment in Kano state

Among them are Honourable Ali Haruna Makoda, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, elder brother of Maritala Garo, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 election, Daily Trust reported.

The governor, Abba Gida Gida submitted a total of 19 names to the assembly for screening.

Speaker of the assembly, Honourable Jibril Ismail Falgore, reeled out the names while reading the letter at plenary on Tuesday, June 20.

Full list of nominees sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for the position of commissioners by Gov. Abba K Yusuf will appear for screening at the Assembly on Wednesday, June 21.”

Below are the nominees;

Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Hon. Umar Doguwa Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda Hon. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf Hon. Danjuma Mahmoud Hon. Musa Shanono Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas Haj. Aisha Saji Haj. Ladidi Garko Dr. Marwan Ahmad Engr. Muhd Diggol Hon. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata Hon. Hamza Safiyanu Hon. Tajo Usman Zaura Sheikh Tijjani Auwal Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye

