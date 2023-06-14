Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has continued to embark on his demolition spree to help reshape the city of Kano as promised in his campaign

The governor recently supervised another demolition exercise two meters away from the government

The demolished structure was a multimillion-naira roundabout project remodelled for N160 million by ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The Kano State government has continued its demolition exercise in its metropolis.

As reported by Punch, the multimillion-naira roundabout project close to the Government House entrance became the latest structure demolished by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration in Kano State.

The demolished structure by the Kano State government was said to have cost the previous administration N160 million. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje and Abba Kabir Yusuf

It was gathered that the demolition exercise on the roundabout was duly supervised by Governor Yusuf.

The structure's location is two meters from the entrance of his office at the State House.

Armed security personnel were also on the ground to supervise the demolition exercise.

Meanwhile, the demolished project was reportedly remodelled and rehabilitated by the administration of the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The renovation of the roundabout was said to have cost N160 million in 2017 when Ganduje approved it.

In another development, it was also confirmed that the Kano State government demolished shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa facing IBB road and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

