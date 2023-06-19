FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The president also approved the retirement of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Blueprints Newspapers reported.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, appointed new service chiefs in the country.

Source: Facebook

Subsequently, President Tinubu appointed new service chiefs.

Following this crucial development, Legit.ng takes a look at where these service chiefs, the new National Security Adviser (NSA), and others come from: their regions and states.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser

Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is from Adamawa state, northeastern Nigeria.

Ribadu is Nigeria’s first NSA from a non-military background since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

Major-General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff

Major-General Musa is from Zangon Kataf local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state, north-western Nigeria.

Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff

Lagbaja hails from Irepodun LGA, Osun state, southwest region.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff

He hails from Shanono LGA, Kano state, north-western Nigeria.

Adeniyi Bashir Adewale, Comptroller-General of Customs

He is from the ancient town of Modakeke, Osun state, southwest.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the new Chief of Naval Staff

He is from Enugu state, southeast.

Major General Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, the Chief of Defence Intelligence

He hails from Bedia, Obudu LGA of Cross River state, south-south region.

Kayode Egbetokun, the new Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

Egbetokun, a deputy inspector-general (DIG) of Police, is from Yewa South in Ogun state, southwest.

Egbetokun replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed as the IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

In numbers: New NSA, service chiefs, and other latest security-related appointments by region

Southeast - 1

Southsouth - 1

Southwest - 3

Northeast - 1

Northwest - 2

