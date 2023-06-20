Nigerian singer and songwriter Charly Boy has urged President Boal Tinubu to slow down in its actions

Charly Boy while faulting Nigerians for hailing Tinubu, urged the president to keep his governance in check and apply caution in all that he does

Some state actors are commending Tinubu over the reshuffling of his cabinet in just three weeks, Charly Boy however noted that he cannot cage Nigeria the same way he did with Lagos

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor Charles Oputa fondly known by fans as Charly Boy has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent sacks and new appointments differently.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Charly Boy expressed dismay at Nigerians praising the president over his recent attitude towards governance.

Charly Boy while reacting to the sack of service chiefs, urged Tinubu to take it easy with his attitude. Photo credit: Charly Boy Area Fada 1 @AreaFada1, Facebook: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s arrogance will land him in Trouble – Charly Boy

According to him, what the president is doing is just to get the acceptance of Nigerians while he distracts them to achieve his major aim.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Charly Boy tweeted:

"Only me just dey Laff for the Mumu’s wey dey clap for, TINUBU

"Many of us know say, all dis one e dey do na wash."

"He can cage Lagos but never Nigeria," Charly Boy says

Speaking further, the singer described Nigerians hailing Tinubu as "mumu's" as he noted that if the president does not apply caution, he will land into serious trouble.

The veteran singer added that;

"But him arrogance and do anyhowness go land am for trouble.

"Him fit cage Lagos but never Nigeria.

"All dis 419 moves is designed to buy needed public opinion and ecceptance by Mumu Nigerians and distract dem while they achieve their major aim.

"No talk say AreaFada no tell us."

Appointments of service chiefs: President Tinubu’s ally responds to nepotism allegation

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Campaign during the 2023 election, Bayo Onanuga, has quashed nepotism allegations against the president.

The media practitioner asked critics to always try to dig for information before passing their verdict.

Following his appointment of new service chiefs on Monday, June 19, allegations of nepotism were raised on social media by antagonists, especially persons of southeast extraction who felt the president didn't appoint anyone from the region.

President Bola Tinubu: full list of new service chiefs, IGP, customs boss, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that exactly three weeks that he resumed the office of the presidency, President Tinubu approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect on Monday, June 19.

The shake-up also affected the Inspector-General of the Police (IGP), top security advisers, as well as the Comptroller-General of Customs while announcing their replacements.

Following this crucial development, Legit.ng took a look at where these service chiefs, the new National Security Adviser (NSA), and others hail from.

Source: Legit.ng