The leadership of the Osun APC has revealed what will happen to party members who betrayed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and President Bola Tinubu

Tajudeen Lawal, the APC chairman dismissed a statement credited to the APC elder's caucus that former governor Rauf Aregbesola should seek forgiveness to return to the party

Lawal said the party has not decided on how to treat the case of Aregbesola, noting the APC members that engaged in anti-party activities during the governorship and 2023 poll will not be spared

The fate that will befall the former governor of Osun state and his membership in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is left hanging.

The chairman of the APC in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, has stated that members of the party that engaged in anti-party activities during the governorship and general elections in the state will not be spared, The Punch reported.

Osun APC vows to deal with party members who worked against Oyetola's reelection and Tinubu's election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gboyega Oyetola, RAUF AREGBESOLA

"Those who engaged in anti-party activities will not be spared," Chairman says

Lawal said this during a welcome home party organised by the APC Reformation Forum in Ijesa Federal Constituency for Ijesa Sons who served in the national and state assembly and worked in former Governor Gboeyega Oyetola's cabinet, on Sunday, June 18, in Ilesa.

“No member of the party involved in anti-party during the last governorship and general elections in the state will be spared,” he said.

Osun APC refutes Elders caucus' advice on Aregbesola

Lawal refuted the elders’ caucus’ statement that the immediate past minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, should seek genuine forgiveness in order to rejoin the party, PM News report added.

He also rejected the suggestion by Aregbesola that the party should be restructured.

Adeleke issues fresh executive order over Aregbesola

Meanwhile, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, issued an executive order to protect Rauf Aregbesola, the state's former governor and erstwhile minister of interior.

The order will be the 7th since the governor was sworn in on November 28 last year.

Adeleke assured Aregbesola that his security in the state is guaranteed.

“I hold no grudge against Anyone”: Aregbesola denies report of him seeking forgiveness

Legit.ng also reported that Aregbesola debunked reports that he blamed the devil and sought forgiveness from former Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, describing it as untrue and misleading.

The 66-year-old said he has resolved to work with anyone regarding returning the progressives to power in Osun state.

