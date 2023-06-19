A chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, has sent a message to INEC concerning the forthcoming elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states

Aderibigbe said scenarios in the last election were so shameful that even INEC's officials could not identify the political parties on the ballot papers

The former state house of assembly aspirant urged the electoral umpire to train its personnel to deliver value to Nigeria during elections

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, on Monday, June 19, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fair governorship polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Aderibigbe, who contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat for Ikorodu 1 constituency in the last general elections, stressed the need for impartiality and utmost professionalism as INEC prepares for the off-season elections.

Adekunle Aderibigbe, the candidate of the NNPP for Ikorodu Constituency I, the Lagos House of Assembly, in the last general election, has offered advice to INEC.

Source: Facebook

NNPP chieftain tasks INEC on credible guber polls in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Aderibigbe bemoaned the alleged omission of the NNPP’s name from ballot papers during the March elections.

He, therefore, advised INEC to be more efficient.

INEC said last October that the three off-cycle governorship elections will hold on the same day, November 11, 2023, according to Premium Times.

Aderibigbe said:

"For the forthcoming elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, my message to INEC is to first of all uphold its integrity, objectivity and independence by printing Ballot papers that project all parties and candidates the opportunity to be voted for.

"The last general election obviously got so many voters confused and some with no choice when they couldn't identify the party they were voting simply because the Party or Candidate names were omitted from the Ballot Papers but only the party logo.

"It was so shameful that even INEC officials presiding could not identify the parties, I wonder how an electorate will identify it.

"INEC should also take time to train its officials as some Presiding Officers were eventually tutored at the polling units by party agents."

Two things INEC should do according to Aderibigbe

INEC should uphold its integrity and independence. The commission should train its officials.

Chances of NNPP at the coming November 2023 elections

Asked about the chances of his party at the upcoming polls, Aderibigbe said the NNPP's performance is tied to INEC's competence.

He told Legit.ng:

"As for the chances in those states in the forthcoming elections, I think NNPP will only perform better when INEC promises to address the ballot paper issue.

"Presently, the electorates are confined to just vote a logo or brand they had been seeing not the programmes, manifestos or plans that other candidates of other parties had presented to them."

INEC releases final list of governorship candidates for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC on Tuesday, June 6, released the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement.

