The bid of President Bola Tinubu to quash the APM’s petition challenging his qualification was lost on Monday, June 19

Monday's development followed a recent verdict by the Supreme Court, which ruled in a similar matter it filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

The tribunal adjourned the petition filed before it by the APM till Wednesday, June 21, for continuation of the hearing

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the court of appeal premises in Abuja, on Monday, June 19, rejected the application of President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to dismiss the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

The APM is challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the APC in the Saturday, February 25 election, Daily Trust reported.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has discarded an application by President Tinubu and the APC.

APM explains how it will prove petition seeking President Tinubu's disqualification

The APM is one of the political parties challenging the result of the February 25 presidential election in court.

A five-member panel presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani held on Monday, June 19, that acceding to Tinubu's request and dismissing the APM's petition would offend the fair hearing principle against the party.

APM and its presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei had filed the petition based on the sole issue of Tinubu’s non-qualification to participate in the 2023 election over the alleged double nomination of his running mate, Shettima, PM News reported.

However, Tinubu’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun, a senior advocate of Nigeria, had cited the judgment of the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, May 26, in a related suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which dismissed the suit on the grounds of lack of locus standi.

Court fixes date for hearing of APM's petition against Tinubu

Subsequently, the court again adjourned the petition filed before it by the APM till Wednesday, June 21, for hearing, Channels Television reported.

At the resumed hearing today (Monday, June 19), Justice Tsammani examined the matter critically and decided to adjourn it till Wednesday, June 21.

Tribunal stalls petition filed against Tinubu, Shettima, gives reason

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court's delay to release a copy of its May 26 verdict on the PDP's case stalled the Friday, June 2 hearing of the petition filed by the APM before the President ELection Petition Court.

According to The Nation, the apex court dismissed the PDP suit praying the court to void Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's presidential and vice presidential ticket of the APC in the 2023 general election.

