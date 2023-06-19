The case filed by the APM challenging the victory of President Ahmed Tinubu and on double nomination has not been dropped

In fact, the lawyer said although he intended to open and close the APM’s case on Monday, certain documents he intends to tender are not in the file transmitted to him by the previous lawyer

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Wednesday, May 30, urged the tribunal in Abuja to dismiss APM's petition challenging his candidature in the 25 February election

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has given a hint regarding its case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

APM has stated that it will continue with its petition challenging the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, The Cable reported.

Court's earlier judgement on Tinubu's February 25 election victory

The APM’s candidate, Chichi Ojei, scored 25,961 votes during the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

The PEPC had, on May 30 suspended proceedings in the matter to enable parties to obtain and study a judgment delivered on 26 judgment by the Supreme Court, dismissing a case by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in which the party sought to void the joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettima as presidential and vice presidential candidates of the APC in the last election.

The PDP had, in its case, claimed that Shettima violated the Electoral Act by allowing himself to be nominated twice for two different offices – Borno Central Senatorial district and Vice President, and prayed the court to disqualify Tinubu and Shettima.

The party argued that Tinubu was improperly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) since he nominated Kashim Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate for the election.

APM gets court backing to reopen case against Tinubu, Shettima

At the resumed court session on Monday, June 19, Gideon Idiagbonya, APM counsel, said they have analysed the judgment and still want to continue with their petition, Vanguard report added.

Although there were no objections from the respondents’ lawyers, Charles Edosomwah, APC counsel.

The court however noted that the petitioners cannot be “shut out” or forced to withdraw their petition.

Presidential tribunal rejects Bola Tinubu, APC’s applications in case versus opposition

The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the court of appeal premises in Abuja, on Monday, June 19, rejected the application of President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to dismiss the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

The APM is challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the APC in the Saturday, February 25 election.

Tribunal stalls petition filed against Tinubu, Shettima, gives reason

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court's delay to release a copy of its May 26 verdict on the PDP's case stalled the Friday, June 2 hearing of the petition filed by the APM before the President ELection Petition Court.

According to The Nation, the apex court dismissed the PDP suit praying the court to void Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's presidential and vice presidential ticket of the APC in the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng