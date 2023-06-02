The Supreme Court's delay to release a copy of its May 26 verdict on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s case has stalled the Friday, June 2 hearing of the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APC) before the President ELection Petition Court (PEPC).

According to The Nation, the apex court dismissed the PDP suit praying the court to void Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's presidential and vice presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

In its argument, the PDP argued that Shettima did not comply with the Electoral Act as he allowed himself to be nominated for 2 different offices, which are Vice President and Borno Central Senatorial District.

The PEPC after being informed about the supreme court verdict on Wednesday, May 30, adjourned the hearing in the APM suit, which was the same as that of the PDP till Friday, June 2

Counsels to parties reported today on the petition's status, expecting to hear the judgment, which was the same as with the double nomination of Shettima.

Source: Legit.ng