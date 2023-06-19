Oyo, Ibadan - The former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has opened up on his political stance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aregbesola, who spoke on Sunday, June 19, at a public event organised by the concerned Muslim scholars and clerics in the South-West of Nigeria, said he owed the success of his political career to President Tinubu.

Rauf Aregbesola said two individuals have made him successful politically. Photo Credit: Rauf Aregbesola, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari

He also gave props to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for also paving the way for him politically while serving under his administration as the Minister of Interior.

As reported by Punch, Aregbesola said:

“I am thankful to those who make the achievements that facilitated this grand reception possible.

"I start with those who mentored me in Lagos, who facilitated my emergence in Osun, who made it possible for me to do the little things that the Oyo people are celebrating me for – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former President Buhari."

In his remark, Kunle Sanni, the Oyo State Muslim Community chairman, praised Aregbesola for his influential efforts in attracting massive projects to the state while serving as a federal ministe

He said:

“Aregbesola’s major interventions in this state include the passport front office and the fire service facilities, among other developmental projects. He has continued to shine his light on the world. I am happy and the entire Muslim community is happy to associate with him.”

