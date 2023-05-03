Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has approved the termination of the appointments of all his Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants with immediate effect

Crusoe Osagie, the special adviser, media projects, to the governor, confirmed the development through a statement while noting the dissolution of the State Executive Council takes immediate effect

Osagie added that the state government expressed gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service to the government and good people of Edo state

On Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked all commissioners, and special assistants as he dissolves his cabinet. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Why the commissioners, special assistants were sacked, Obaseki gave no reason

The governor announced this during the Weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Obaseki expressed appreciation to the outgone members of the council for their service to the government and people of the state.

A statement endorsed by Crusoe Osagie, special adviser, media projects, said that all special assistants (SAs) and senior special assistants (SSAs) had been relieved of their appointments.

