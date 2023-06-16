President Bola Tinubu is in a meeting with the former Niger Delta agitator, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with prominent Niger Delta leader and former leader agitator in the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House, Abuja.

Dokubo arrived at the Aso Rock Villa around 11:00 am after which he went into a closed door session with the President, The Punch reported.

Although the agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is believed that Dokubo is likely to be part of the President’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region.

President Bola Tinubu who had last week reiterated a promise to halt crude oil theft in the country, had also met with other key figures from the region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, as well as former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.

In his recent meeting with security chiefs in the country, the president said he won’t tolerate oil theft. Charging leaders of all security agencies, Tinubu who said he is going to embark on a lot of reforms in terms of our security architecture, also noted that he would be looking closely into Nigeria’s misfortunes in the maritime domain, focusing particularly on the issues of oil theft.

Giving his directives, the president stressed that wherever the problem is coming from it must be crushed as soon as possible.

Tinubu also emphasized on the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, sea robbery, piracy, and other security issues that threaten the nation’s peace.

