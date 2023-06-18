Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has attacked Peter Obi

Giwa said Obi is merely wasting his time, "entertaining Nigerians" with his petition against President Bola Tinubu at the court in Abuja

The Akure, Ondo state-based preacher insinuated that Obi is guilty of pretence, arrogance, and betrayal

Akure, Ondo state - The head of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), of betraying Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Giwa, while addressing his members in Akure on Sunday, June 18, also accused Obi of being a pretender, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Pastor Wale Giwa has criticised Peter Obi for alleged pretence and arrogance. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Obi pretended as if he was not part of the system": Pastor Giwa hits LP candidate

He said that had Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, loved Nigeria so much, he would have stayed in the PDP and contested for election under the party.

He said:

“If you love Nigeria so much as proclaimed, why didn’t you wait in your political party to fight the battle? But suddenly, you changed and pretended as if you were not part of the system that led us to where we are today.

“God can’t stomach arrogance, pretence and betrayal, according to Proverbs 16:5."

