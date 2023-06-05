Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has reacted over the ongoing fuel subsidy saga affecting Nigerians

The former Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) chairman said there are some positives to removing fuel subsidies

He revealed that removing the subsidy would help the federal government save up to N7 trillion, allowing a wage increase

FCT, Abuja - Former chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said he is confident that President Bola Tinubu will overcome his current ordeals to remove fuel scarcity.

He made this known on Sunday, June 5, during a late-night interview with Channels Television.

Adams Oshiomhole revealed that President Bola Tinubu has the plan to curb the challenges of fuel subsidy removal. Photo Credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu has an immediate solution to curb the effect of subsidy removal and believed it would be initiated sooner than expected.

He said the ongoing conversation between the federal government and organised labour would reach a defined and favourable resolution.

As reported by TheCable, he Oshiomhole said:

“This president recognizes that the effect of the withdrawal is already here, people are already going through some level of discomfort and therefore there has to be an immediate solution to it.

“Now that immediate solution is what we discussed and the fact that we are meeting on Tuesday again shows that clearly, we realize that this is not one of those things you want to buy time because it has a real negative impact, on particularly, the most vulnerable group."

Oshiomhole, who partook in the first meeting held between the federal government and organised labour, said the panel reached an agreeable end noting that the federal government is willing to consider the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NUC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday.

On the need for the removal of subsidies to be initiated, Oshiomhole said Nigeria could earn a lot of revenue from saving at least N7 trillion and use it to improve workers' wages.

According to Vanguard, he said:

“This is possible because those savings will go into the federation account which will be distributed among the three tiers of government and so every tier of government will have more money and should be able to meet the consequential increase in wages.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has said talks with organized Labour regarding the fuel subsidy removal will be concluded on Tuesday, June 6th.

The TUC presented a list of demands to the FG including an increase in the minimum wage, tax holidays for certain categories of people and more.

Dele Alake, the spokesman on behalf of FG, told newsmen after a meeting between the government side and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Sunday, June 4.

