President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revisited the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election

The president spoke on those who disagree with the outcome of the election and have approached the court

President Tinubu also spoke glowingly about democracy, a system of government in which the people have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation, or to choose governing officials to do so

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 12, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP’s) Peter Obi approached the court because they disagree with the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

President Tinubu stated that his two main opponents “are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions”, Vanguard reported.

On June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu spoke on the outcome and aftermath of the disputed February election. Photo credits: @NGRPresident, @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

June 12: ‘Democracy still the best form of govt’: President Tinubu

The Nigerian leader also declared democracy as “the best form of government invented by man”, The Cable also reported.

These were contained in his nationwide broadcast to commemorate June 12, otherwise known as Democracy Day.

Tinubu said:

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

“Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.”

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu

Messrs Atikua and Obi petitioned the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, urging it to nullify Tinubu’s victory owing to alleged rampant malpractices during the conduct of the February presidential election.

They accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electronic process in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC's) Tinubu.

Atiku emerged second in the race, while LP’s Obi came third.

Source: Legit.ng