A top opposition figure, Reno Omokri, has praised President Bola Tinubu's actions in two weeks

Omokri said President Tinubu is turning out to be one of the most progressive presidents in Nigeria's recent history

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter predicted that even the secessionist agenda would be defeated by 'Tinubu's good governance'

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Thursday, June 15, said that good governance will defeat secessionist agenda like Biafra and Yoruba Nation.

Omokri said in just two weeks, President Tinubu is turning out to be "one of the most progressive presidents in Nigeria's recent history".

Reno Omokri spoke positively about the administration of Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

'Bola Tinubu's popularity high at the moment', Omokri says

Omokri, a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the incumbent Nigerian leader is pleasing his compatriots.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

"President Bola Tinubu entered office as one of the least popular, supposedly elected leaders in Nigeria's history.

"In two weeks, he is turning out to be one of the most progressive Presidents in our recent history, simply by his actions after his swearing in. Nigerians are not hard to please.

"Apart from those using politics to hide their secessionist agenda, most Nigerians seem to be happy with his performance thus far. And his popularity is high right now. Except you are not being honest with yourself. If he continues this way, even the secessionist agenda will be defeated by good governance in a way that it could not be militarily vanquished by General Buhari."

'Bola Tinubu, truly Asiwaju'

Further commending the president, Omokri said the former Lagos state governor is living up to his name.

He wrote:

"For those who understand Yoruba, President Tinubu is fulfilling the meaning of his moniker, Asiwaju.

"The PDP and Waziri Atiku Abubakar would have been better. Whatever the Supreme Court rules, we will accept. But at the end of the day, whether PDP or APC, all we want is good governance for Nigeria."

Reno Omokri makes interesting prediction about President Bola Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri, on Tuesday, June 13, said President Tinubu would soon make a mistake which would draw strong criticisms from Nigerians.

Omokri, however, said if President Tinubu takes any pragmatic decision, he should be acknowledged -- and not condemned.

Source: Legit.ng