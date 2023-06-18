Isaac Fayose, brother of a former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele, has taken to social media to call out Peter Obi and the Labour Party

Fayose said none of Obi's witnesses in court is directly connected to the 2023 presidential election

He also restated his earlier stance that Obi shouldn't have approached the court to claim he won the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - Isaac, the younger brother of former Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose, has reiterated that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, should have ignored his court case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose criticised Obi, saying none of his witnesses is directly connected to the 2023 presidential election, the outcome of which he is contesting.

Fayose's brother has faulted Peter Obi on his party's choice of witnesses in the ongoing case against President Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prince Isaac Fayose, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'I told you to ignore this case': Isaac Fayose to Obi

Isaac argued that witnesses like journalists and an educator would not help Obi to win his case against President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Abuja.

He wrote on his known Facebook page on Saturday, June 17:

"THE LP/OBI DRAMA:

"Out of a total of 176,000 polling units, you provided only 46,000 polling agents. (This means you were not present, and have no evidence in 130,000 Polling Units nationwide, and you imagine that 46,000 is greater than and will upturn 130,000).

"You listed a 50 man witnesses. You presented only 5 (with one week to go).

"The 5 presented are:

"1. An International Data Analyst

2. A Channels TV Staff

3. A Professor in Mathematics

4. An Arise Tv Staff

5. An AIT Staff

"There is not a single person (amongst your witnesses who is directly) connected to the election you are contesting its result.

"All are busy body third party hearsay witnesses (none is an eye witness with primary source or evidence).

"When I told you to ignore this case and the clowns gathered as lawyers, you think it's a joke.

"What do you think these witnesses will amount to?

"People testifying as witnesses to an election (in which they were not present but) they participated in only on TV set are all you have and rely on.

"Ok naaa. Let's watch and see."

Source: Legit.ng