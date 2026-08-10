Tanzania is seeking new investments from Dangote Group in fertiliser production, energy and industrial infrastructure

The country already hosts Dangote’s $800 million cement plant and wants to expand the group’s investment footprint

Tanzania says stronger industrial cooperation with Dangote could boost African manufacturing, energy security and economic integration

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Tanzanian Government is seeking new investments from the Dangote Group in fertiliser production, energy and industrial infrastructure as the East African nation intensifies efforts to boost economic growth.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, disclosed this during a recent visit by a Tanzanian delegation to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos.

After $800m Cement Plant, Tanzania Seeks Bigger Dangote Investments in Energy and Industry

Source: UGC

Tanzania seeks more Dangote investments

Mkumbo said the delegation’s visit was part of efforts to continue discussions with the Nigerian conglomerate on expanding its operations and investments in Tanzania.

The minister explained that the engagement followed an earlier meeting between Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, where potential new investment opportunities were discussed.

“We have come here to make a follow-up on what they deliberated with our president in terms of further Dangote investments in Tanzania,” Mkumbo said.

Dangote Group already has a major investment in Tanzania through its cement business. The company operates the country’s largest cement manufacturing plant, with an investment estimated at about $800 million.

According to Mkumbo, Tanzania is particularly interested in Dangote’s experience in fertiliser manufacturing and petroleum refining, sectors considered critical to strengthening the country’s industrial base.

Minister pushes African industrialisation

The minister also used the opportunity to advocate stronger economic integration among African countries, arguing that the continent must shift from political cooperation towards greater industrial and economic collaboration.

He said deeper partnerships with major African companies such as Dangote Group could help advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening intra-African trade.

“Africa now needs economic liberation, and that can only come through industrialisation,” he said.

Mkumbo described Dangote as one of Africa’s leading industrialists, noting that the group’s investments across the continent were helping to expand local production and industrial capacity.

He added that Tanzania was keen to collaborate with the conglomerate as part of efforts to promote Pan-African industrialisation and increase regional manufacturing capabilities.

Tanzania highlights need for energy security

Mkumbo also stressed the importance of expanding refining capacity within Africa to improve energy security and reduce the continent’s exposure to international market shocks.

He referenced the impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz on global energy prices, saying greater domestic refining capacity could help African economies manage disruptions in the global oil market.

After $800m Cement Plant, Tanzania Seeks Bigger Dangote Investments in Energy and Industry

Source: Getty Images

According to the minister, reliable and affordable energy is essential for sustainable economic development. He said investments in refining and other energy infrastructure could help lower costs for businesses and households while improving living standards.

The latest engagement is part of ongoing discussions between Tanzania and Dangote Group aimed at identifying opportunities for new investments, industrial development and deeper economic integration across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng