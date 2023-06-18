Senate President Akpabio urged former Governor Nyesom Wike and the G5 group to form another aggrieved faction within the PDP to work for the APC in the 2027 presidential election

Rumueprikom, Rivers state - The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has made a plea to former Governor Nyseom Wike and his associates, known as the G5, to form another aggrieved faction within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027.

Akpabio said the new group would work to ensure a smooth victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 presidential election, just like the G5 did in the last election.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio wants Wike and the G5 to work for the APC again in 2027. Photo credit: @SPNigeria

Akpabio commends G5 Governors

Addressing Wike and the G5 governors who were present at the event, Akpabio commended their efforts in seeking justice for Nigeria.

He thanked Wike for supporting the return of power to Southern Nigeria and backing APC's candidate, Bola Tinubu, instead of his own party's nominee, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

“We are very delighted, we are proud to have G5. Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country. And if you like, you can add two more, make it G7 and not only G5,” Akpabio said.

The event was attended by all members of the G5, including Wike, as well as former governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Other notable figures present included Ayo Fayose, Umar Damagum, Peter Odili, Abdullahi Ganduje, James Ibori, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, representing President Bola Tinubu.

Several serving governors and prominent members of the APC and the 10th National Assembly were also in attendance, making the event a gathering of influential personalities.

How G5 worked against Atiku

The G5, a group of influential politicians, was thought to have diminished the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election due to their insistence on the southern presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year term.

Despite their efforts, Atiku secured the PDP's nomination but faced resistance from the G5 in their demand for a southern replacement as PDP national chairman.

In the election, the PDP presidential candidate lost in all G5 states, while APC's Tinubu emerged as the frontrunner, winning in 12 states and securing the highest number of votes.

On June 8, the G5 visited President Tinubu at Aso Villa in Abuja.

I will continue to visit Tinubu, Makinde says

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Friday, June 9, stated the reason he will become a regular at the Presidential Villa.

Makinde noted that he will not stop going to the Villa, Abuja, no matter what anyone says.

The Oyo state governor wondered where he should have gone when he knows where he could get a refund for federal government projects carried on by the Oyo State Government.

