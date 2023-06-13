Prominent social media influencer, Reno Omokri, has said it is wrong for the 10th Senate to have elected any southerner as senate president

Omokri said such decision creates an imbalance in the government in favour of southern Nigeria

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was elected as the senate president of the 10th Assembly on the morning of Tuesday, June 13

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, June 13, said Nigerian lawmakers were “wrong” to have elected Senator Godswill Akpabio as the new Senate President (SP).

Omokri, who said this in a social media post, stated that the development “creates an imbalance in the government in favour of Southern Nigeria”.

Reno Omokri spoke against the emergence of Godwill Akpabio as Nigeria's Senate president. Photo credits: Anietie Ekong, Reno Omokri

He alluded to the Muhammadu Buhari administration when the tide seemed to favour the North.

Omokri wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

"In my opinion, it is wrong for the 10th Senate to have elected any Southerner as Senate President. It creates an imbalance in the government in favour of Southern Nigeria. The head of the executive, President Tinubu, is from the Southwest. The head of the judiciary, Justice Ariwoola, is also from the Southwest. Now, the head of the legislature, Akpabio, is from the South-South.

"If you were a Northerner, how would you feel? Yes, Buhari did it. And we complained.

"We were not happy. If we keep quiet now, are we not as hypocritical as those who justified Buhari's Northernisation policy?"

Source: Legit.ng