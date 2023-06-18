Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan revealed that Kenneth Kaunda, the late first President of Zambia, predicted his presidency 17 years ago during a visit to Bayelsa state in 2006

Jonathan expressed gratitude to Kaunda for his prophetic insight as he eventually became the President of Nigeria four years later

Meanwhile, Jonathan who spoke at an event in South Africa, called on African leaders to prioritise good governance, protect citizens' rights, and build inclusive societies

Pretoria, South Africa - Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, says the late first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, accurately predicted his (Jonathan's) presidency 17 years ago, when such a feat seemed unattainable.

Jonathan made this revelation during a keynote address at the second Kenneth Kaunda public lecture organized by the Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation in Pretoria, South Africa, The Punch reported.

Kenneth Kaunda, a later former President of Zambia, accurately predicted Goodluck Jonathan's presidency. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan's presidency predicted by Kaunda in 2006

Jonathan recalled an encounter with Kaunda during a two-day visit to Bayelsa state in 2006 when he was the governor of the oil-rich state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As Kaunda was leaving for Zambia, he turned back and said to Jonathan:

“Young man, you will be the president of this country one day.”

At that time, Jonathan was the governor of Bayelsa state.

To the surprise of Jonathan, the prophecy came true when Jonathan became the President of Nigeria four years later.

Jonathan expressed his gratitude to Kaunda, describing him as the man who saw tomorrow in relation to his political future and fortune.

"So, I can say that Kenneth Kaunda was the man who saw tomorrow as it related then to my political future and fortune, as I eventually became the President of my country, four years after that wish," he said.

Jonathan reveals African leaders' responsibility

Meanwhile, former President Jonathan during the lecture called on African leaders to improve the quality of governance in their respective countries.

He acknowledged the transformative leadership of figures like Kwame Nkrumah, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Julius Nyerere, and Kenneth Kaunda, who devoted themselves to nation-building and the liberation of their people.

The former president stressed the need to redefine leadership and governance in Africa, ensuring that the fundamental freedoms and rights of citizens are protected. He urged leaders to manage diversity and build inclusive societies for the benefit of all.

EFCC invited Jonathan over fraud allegations? Former president speaks

In another report, Former President Jonathan addressed the claims regarding an alleged invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former president described as false the claim by an Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, that he was invited by the EFCC over allegations of fraud after his tenure as deputy governor of Bayelsa state.

The singer recently alleged that Jonathan was once a guest of the anti-graft agency, but a statement from the former leader described it as false.

Source: Legit.ng