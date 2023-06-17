Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN governor has spent about seven nights in the custody of the Department of State Services

The DSS is yet to reach a final decision regarding his case at the moment as he is currently answering questions on alleged terrorism financing and economic sabotage, among others

Meanwhile, the detention of the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has been extended by the secret police

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has commenced moves to regain his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending when a final decision will be made about him.

The Punch reported that today, Saturday, June 17, makes it seven days Emefiele has spent in the custody of the DSS as the secret police is yet to reveal to the public the reason behind Emefiele's suspension, arrest and further detention.

Emefiele has spent seven days in DSS custody, and Bawa's detention has been extended as well. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Emefiele is still in DSS custody, seven days now

Recall that Emefiele was arrested by the DSS on Saturday, June 10, a day after his suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He is currently undergoing interrogation at the secret police’s headquarters in Abuja for alleged terrorism financing, economic sabotage, mismanagement of forex and the naira redesign policy, among others.

Bawa held a meting with President Tinubu before he was suspended by the Nigerian leader. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Suspended EFCC boss Bawa's detention extended by the DSS

The DSS also obtained a similar order to extend the detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, sources privy to the development disclosed.

The embattled CBN governor, Emefiele has spent seven nights in detention and has not been charged.

Bawa on the other hand, is being investigated by the DSS for alleged misappropriation of proceeds of assets seized by the anti-graft agency from suspects, among other issues.

A government source said the move by the DSS was to deter the suspect from filing lawsuits to enforce his fundamental human rights.

The source said,

“The DSS obtained an ex parte order from the court during the week to continue the detention of Emefiele beyond 48 hours so that his lawyers would not file a lawsuit claiming that his fundamental rights are being trampled upon. You know he’s not supposed to be detained beyond 48 hours according to the constitution.

“The Service also got a similar order on Thursday concerning Bawa’s detention to enable it to conclude interrogation and investigation over the allegations levelled against him.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunaya, declined comments on the development following an inquiry by Saturday PUNCH.

“I have no comments on this, please,” Afunaya simply said.

Court kicks as DSS denies Emefiele access to lawyer, family members

The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been denied access to his attorney and his family members by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Emefiele’s denial to his lawyer and his family by the DSS came after Justice Hamza Muazu of the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, June 16, ordered the security outfit to grant him access to his attorney and his family.

