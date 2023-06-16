FCT, Abuja - The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been denied access to his attorney and his family members by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Emefiele’s denial to his lawyer and his family by the DSS came after Justice Hamza Muazu of the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, June 16, ordered the security outfit to grant him access to his attorney and his family, Daily Trust reported.

The DSS has stated that they will comply with the court order as soon as a notification is sent. Photo Credit: DSS, CBN

Source: Facebook

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele last Friday and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor and operations directorate.

Subsequently, the following day, the country’s secret police announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

We'll comply with court order - DSS

In its reaction, the DSS, via its counsel, I. Awo said the security agency was not in the habit of rejecting such requests, adding that it was inappropriate.

Awo assured that the DSS would comply with the court’s order and allow the listed lawyers and family members to visit the suspended CBN governor.

The judge stated granting Emefiele access to his lawyers and family was within his fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, both the counsels to the DSS and the office of the Attorney-General of the federation requested an extension of time to file their responses to the originating motion.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to June 19.

Source: Legit.ng