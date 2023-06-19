The suspended chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has made a strong revelation regarding the anti-graft agency

Bawa in an interview, revealed some politicians are afraid of visiting the agency because they are guilty of suspected

Meanwhile, Bawa granted this interview a few weeks before his suspension from office last week by President Bola Tinuu over what he termed weighty abuse of office

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that only a guilty suspect will be afraid of visiting the anti-graft agency.

Bawa made this statement in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, published on Monday, June 18.

Bawa reveals why some politicians are afraid of visiting the EFCC

The ex-EFCC boss noted that one need not be scared of him or the agency when invited as it was an issue of power and that power belonged to the system.

Bawa said,

"We are just doing our job and don't want people to panic or fear, and feel free to come to the EFCC with all sense of belonging.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It's just about finding out the facts and what happened. Just come and explain, so why are you scared or afraid? To me, it's a sign that you are guilty as suspected not guilty as charged."

The embattled former EFCC boss granted the interview a few weeks ago before he was finally suspended from office on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over eighty allegations of abuse of office.

Sharing the video on Twitter, @Chude wrote:

"A few weeks ago, as part of another project, the charming Abdulrasheed Bawa gave me unprecedented access at the sprawling complex of the EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

"It turned out to be his last TV interview - before being suspended last week."

Video surface online

Watch the video below of how Bawa urged Nigerians to visit the EFCC office without fear.

Bawa said he cannot hurt a fly yet people are afraid of him;

APC group flags report of Tinubu dissolving MDAs as fake news

In another development, a media arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council known as the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support has dismissed the report that President Bola Tinubu has completed plans to dissolve government agencies and MDAs.

The group in a Twitter post on Sunday, June 18, flag the report as fake while sharing a screenshot of the news.

In the post, the federal government was said to be planning to dissolve boards of government parastatals and agencies in the coming days.

"We need a dilligent EFCC": Tinubu commended for suspending Bawa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, has been accused of taking sides in the prosecution of criminal cases.

Babajide Otitoju, a veteran journalist, made the allegation while defending President Bola Tinubu's move on the suspension of the embattled EFCC chairman.

Otitoju revealed that the death of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, made it easier to remove Ibrahim Madu and bring in Bawa as EFCC chairman.

Source: Legit.ng