FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Security (DSS) has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Federal Government over the suspension and subsequent investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

A statement issued on Saturday, June 17, by the spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, says the groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos with placards depicting the Service and the Federal Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

The DSS also confirmed that Mr. Emefiele has been granted access to see his family and lawyer.

The Service, therefore, warns those behind this plot to desist forthwith.

Meanwhile, the Service says it has granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials, and appropriate persons access to him right from the day he was taken in and obtained a court order to do so

The Service implements Standards and Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation professionally.

The DSS said:

"It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials, and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so."

