Asari Dokubo on Friday, June 16, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja

After the meeting, former Nigeria Delta militant leader and agitator assured that oil theft in the region

He also assured President Tinubu that he will do all in his power to ensure his administration is a success even as he vows to deal with cabals of oil theft in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prominent Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has made a strong promise.

After visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House on Friday, June 16, 2023, Asari Dokubo promised to do all in his power to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta region, Channels TV reported.

Asari Dokubo vows to deal with cabals behind oil theft in Niger Delta. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Asari vows to stop oil theft in Niger Delta

In a chat with State House correspondents, the former militant leader said,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It's just to come and say hello to my father.

"I have congratulated him before this time and to give a word of support for what he has achieved and what he has done so far.

"And I know that Nigeria had changed. Nigeria had turned 360 degrees in the positive direction.

"When I'm speaking about the president, I'm speaking from a personal point of view. I will do everything, I can stake everything to make my father succeed. And that is a promise I had given to myself and the promise I have given to him.

"Oil theft will be stopped. There will be zero oil theft in the Niger Delta."

The activist also accused the Nigerian military of being behind 99 percent of oil theft in the country, The Punch report added.

He stated that President Tinubu has promised to investigate allegations of huge oil bunkering by notorious naval commanders that are kingpins, and promised to take decisive action to halt the shameful act.

President Tinubu in closed-door meeting with ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience prominent Niger Delta leader and former agitator in the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House, Abuja.

Although the details surrounding the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the president’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta part of the country.

NTA News shared a picture of Tinubu and Dokubo at the State House on Twitter to confirm the development on Friday, June 16.

Ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo dares Gov Fubara

Meanwhile, Asari Dokubo, an ex-militant leader of the Niger Delta, hit out at Governor Sim Fubara over his statement that Rivers is a Christian state.

It was gathered that Governor Fubara had tweeted shortly after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, noting that the state would be built on the foundation of Christianity.

His tweet provoked the former militant leader, who urged the governor to retract it.

Source: Legit.ng