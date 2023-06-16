The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, held a meeting with the president at the State House on Thursday, June 15

A few hours after the meeting, Sanusi praised President Bola Tinubu on economic reforms within a short time in office

Meanwhile, the 14th Emir of Kano met with Tinubu six days after the president suspended the former governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has lauded the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic reforms since his assumption of office.

Sanusi made this known during a courtesy visit paid to the Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday evening, June 15, Arise TV reported.

Former CBN governor Sanusi hails Tinubu on economic reforms

President Tinubu upon assumption of office on Monday, May 29, 2023, has removed fuel subsidy and directed the CBN to abolish multiple exchange rate windows, a Reuters report noted.

In the report, Reuters said the Nigerian leader, in office for less than a month, is “pushing to put Africa’s largest economy on a reform track that investors have eyed for decades.”

"President Bola Tinubu's bold actions, including removing restrictions on the naira currency that allowed it to hit a record 790 to the dollar and subsidy removals that tripled petrol prices, could take stress off the battered finances of Africa's largest economy.

"But investors, burned by previous reforms that ultimately proved hollow, say it will take time to build trust and listed myriad questions over the final shape of the economy," the report stated.

Speaking during the visit at the Villa on Thursday, Sanusi said the decisions taken so far by President Tinubu are long overdue.

Speaking fourth on the main reason for his visit, Sanusi added,

"I came to appeal to President Bola Tinubu on the case of the 37 Herdsmen who were bombed by the Nigerian Airforce in Nasarawa few months ago. It's a case we do not want to forget and he (Tinubu) promised to look into the matter."

Watch the video of Sanusi meeting with Tinubu at the Villa, and what the president said

In a video shared by Arise TV, Tinubu, accompanied by some of his newly appointed aides, gave Sanusi a warm welcome at the Villa with the president hailing the former Emir of Kano as he arrived at the entrance of the meeting venue on Thursday.

“Ran ka shi dade…Monetary Policy has changed”, Tinubu exclaimed upon sighting Sanusi, while the former CBN governor responded with laughter after saying “Your Excellency.”

See a video clip below:

