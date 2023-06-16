Sanusi Lamido, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ex-Emir of Kano State, has revealed the reason he visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Thursday, June 15.

In a video shared by Arise TV on his Twitter page, the economist disclosed that he had been friends with President Tinubu when he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State and he (Sanusi) was a banker.

Sanusi said he discusses poverty in the north, herdsmen crisis with Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the leader of the Tijjaniyah Movement in Nigeria, he had visited the president for four reasons.

Thank President Tinubu for his moves on the economy

The former governor of the CBN said he had visited the president as an economist to thank him for the steps he had taken to stabilize the economy.

The religious leader noted that the issues like fuel subsidy removal, and multiple exchange rates are the top issues he has been hammering on before now.

Herdsmen and Farmer clashes

The elder statesman disclosed that he was at the presidential villa to discuss the issues of herdsmen and farmers clashes in some parts of the north of the country with the president and

He expressed that the president is concerned and interested in finding a lasting solution to the issue and he was ready to support and work with the president.

Bombed 37 Herdsmen in Nasarawa State by Nigerian Air Force

Sanusi Lamido also disclosed that he visited the president, "particularly on the case of the case of the 37 herdsmen who were bombed in Nasarawa State a few months ago."

He stressed that he had written to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter but he did not hear anything on it and that President Tinubu has asked him to resend the letter.

Poverty, education in Northern Nigeria

The former Emir of Kano state finally noted that he discussed the issue of poverty in Nigeria, particularly in the northern states with the president.

He had recommended that a rebranded education system and policy be needed to revive the system in the most populous region in the country.

See the video of the interview here:

