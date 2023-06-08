Asari Dokubo, an ex-militant leader of the Niger Delta, has hit out at Governor Sim Fubara over his statement that Rivers State is a Christian state despite being massively dominated by them.

It was gathered that Governor Fubara had tweeted shortly after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, noting that the state will be built on the foundation of Christianity, Punch reported.

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State was inaugurated on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC and @yossicrazy

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads:

"Rivers State is a Christian State, and God is our foundation. We shall govern with the fear of God and stay strong to our Christian values of trust, faith, love, care and sacrifice."

However, the tweet did not go well with Dokubo, who warned the governor to retract his statement.

Dokubo vented his displeasure during a Facebook live, stating that the governor kicked off his administration on the wrong note.

He said his tweet was against the principle of inclusivity and religious freedom for citizens of the state.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Dokubo said:

“I am using this medium to advise the governor, Sim Fubara, to better retract the statement.

“I want him to know that Rivers State is not and will never be a Christian state. With such a statement, I can say that the governor is starting on the wrong footing.”

Dokubo maintained that the governor lacked the authority to unilaterally declare the state a Christian one.

