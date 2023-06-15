The request made by PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar has been honoured by Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman

INEC on Thursday, June 15, sent a representative to present certain crucial documents before the Presidential Election Petition Court

This move came as part of their ongoing legal battle regarding the 2023 poll and a move by the PDP to challenge the February 25 presidential election victory of Bola Tinubu

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has honoured a subpoena served on him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and the PDP had subpoenaed the INEC chairman to tender some sensitive documents before the presidential election petition court.

INEC on Thursday, June 15, responded to Atiku's request and presented an exhibit containing Tinubu’s age at the tribunal. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, INEC Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

INEC present documents as evidence in court

At the court session on Thursday, June 15, Chris Uche, the petitioners’ counsel, told the court that Yakubu is represented by Morenikeji Tahiru, deputy director, certification and complaint, legal drafting and clearance department, The Cable reported.

Tahiru said she had four out of the 11 documents itemised in the subpoena dated May 26, 2023.

INEC chairman tenders exhibit containing Tinubu’s age

Lastly, the INEC boss, tendered form EC9 which is the INEC form submitted to the commission by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, Vanguard reported added.

The document contained President Bola Tinubu’s age. The document, known as Form EC9, was an affidavit of personal particulars that President Tinubu submitted to the INEC in aid of his qualification to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although Tahiru was called to present the documents, she was not identified as a witness — an act which the respondents’ counsel frowned against.

Abubakar Mahmoud, INEC counsel, opposed the admissibility of the documents in evidence. According to him, “many of those documents are not relevant”.

