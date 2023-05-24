The petitions filed by the Allied Peoples’ Movement and Action Peoples Party against the election victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy has been dismissed

The Lagos state election tribunal headed by Justice Arum Ashom on Wednesday, May 24, dismissed the petitions following their withdrawal by the parties

Counsel to the two parties, Henry Bello and Francis Ese, respectively, had told the tribunal that their clients decided to withdraw the petitions, noting they lost interest in the petition

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Wednesday, May 24, dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM and the Action Peoples Party (APP) against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are other respondents to the petitions, The Punch report confirmed.

Lagos tribunal dismisses petitions challenging Sanwo-Olu's re-election victory. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Tribunal strikes out petitions against Sanwo-Olu's re-election victory

The petitions were dismissed by the chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Arum Ashom after the petitioners withdrew them, Channels TV report added.

APM and APP through their lawyers, Henry Bello and Francis Ese, respectively notified the Tribunal that their clients no longer had an interest in pursuing the petitions.

The petitioners, in their suits, argued that the governor-elect, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy were not qualified to contest for the election, adding that INEC also failed to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

