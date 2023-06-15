Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, has been described as a loyal and charismatic leader

FCT, Abuja - Benue State lawmaker Philip Agbese has described the emergence of Hon Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives as the best choice.

The lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency stated shortly after the first plenary session of the 10th National Assembly.

Abbas Tajudeen defeated former deputy speaker, Idris Wase to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Reps on the 10th National Assembly. Photo Credit: House of Reps

He stated that the Speaker had begun to display traits and actions that justified why he was supported in the first instance. At the same time, he also described him as a born leader filled with charisma, loyalty, and humility.

As reported by Guardian, he said:

"I'm proud to have supported Hon Abbas to emerge as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives. I also make bold to say that Nigerians will soon rejoice over our decision to yield to President Tinubu's endorsement," he said.

"A man of exceptional character with a rich vein of experience, academic and legislative excellence, he understands the contemporary Nigerian society and came prepared with a well-thought blueprint. It is still early days, I agree. However, this gentleman has shown these traits from day one so there's every reason to be optimistic.

"As a member, he sponsored a record 74 bills. About 25 of them were signed into law which is another milestone. This can only be achieved by someone with the zeal and passion for his country’s greatness."

Tajudeen Abbas: "He has in-depth knowledge of the expectations at hand" - Hon Agbese

He noted that Abbas has an in-depth knowledge of the expectations at hand and came prepared with tools to surmount them from day one.

Agbese said the Speaker, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, carries himself with dignity as royalty from the Zazzau Emirate and flaunts an unrivaled track record in academic, civil service, and legislature, Vanguard reported.

His words:

"Vast, our Speaker has a very robust career trajectory that covers education, management, and marketing. He is a born leader who carries himself with dignity being a royalty from the Zazzau Emirate.

"I wish to assure Nigerians that with Abbas as Speaker, the 10th House of Reps will break new grounds. We will reach the stars. Ultimately, the goal is to better the lives of Nigerians with people-oriented legislation."

