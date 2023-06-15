President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 14, suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The anti-graft agency in a statement, said the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, will step in to replace Bawa in an acting capacity

Chukkkol is a vastly experienced investigator with specialty in cybercrime and money laundering

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially announced the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, has the anti-graft agency’s acting chairman.

Chukkol stepped in as acting EFCC chairman suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 14.

Abdulkarim Chukkol is officially the new EFCC acting chairman. Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The EFCC announced Chukkol as the acting chairman via its verified Twitter handle @officialEFCC on Thursday, June 15.

“Following Tuesday, June 14, 2023, suspension of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the Federal Government, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as Acting Chairman of the Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Until this new role, he was the Director of Operations of the Commission.

“A pioneer staff of the Commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One, Mr. Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with speciality in cybercrime and money laundering.”

President Tinubu suspends EFCC chairman Bawa indefinitely

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, confirmed Tinubu's move in a statement.

Acting EFCC chairman appointed after President Tinubu suspends Bawa

Legit.ng had reported that Abdulkarim Chukkol has emerged as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His appointment follows the suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, on Wednesday night, June 14, by President Bola Tinubu.

DSS interrogates EFCC chairman Bawa after suspension

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services(DSS), on Wednesday night, said it had invited the suspended Bawa for further investigations.

DSS public relations director Peter Afunaya made this known in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng